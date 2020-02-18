Goodwill retail center offers free tax preparations at four Chattahoochee Valley locations

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tax season is upon us and finding the right tax preparer can be a little difficult. Needless to say it can also be expensive but during this tax season local Goodwill donation centers are offering free tax preparation services.

“This is our first year year doing VITA valet but in years prior we actually had appointments set up for individuals that needed their taxes done,” said Chris Maurer manager of Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center.

VITA valet, is the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance service program on behalf of the Goodwill Center that prepares free tax returns for those who meet household income requirements of $56,000 a year or less. This year the program has doubled their number of clients compared to last year.

“Well last year I know we completed about 175 and this year it looks like we are going to be on pace for about 300 clients,” said Maurer.

There are 4 locations this year that are participating in the program during the 2020 tax season. You can visit the Opelika, Ala. location, Phenix City, Ala., Columbus, Ga., or the Newnan, Ga. Donation center.

“This VITA valet service allows you to drop off your documents with us and then that will be sent to our hub which is in Columbus who have certified tax preparers that will complete your taxes and let you know your status via text,” said Maurer.

In order to be prepared for the free tax service program you will need a copy of your driver’s license, social security card, W-2, 1099, bank account numbers, and last year’s tax return.

The Goodwill Donation Center will file tax returns for free until April 15.