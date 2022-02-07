Goodwill to provide free tax preparation services for the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Goodwill is preparing to help the community during tax season by offering free tax preparation services through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), an IRS-sponsored tax program.

For over 10 years, Goodwill has provided free tax prep services for the community through a partnership with the IRS. Through that partnership Goodwill recruits and trains volunteers to prepare current year tax returns, prior year tax returns and amendments for households that earn less than $57,000 annually. In 2021, Goodwill was recognized by the IRS with a “Champion of Support Award” for their continued community and partner impact through their free tax preparation services.

Goodwill will begin filing tax returns Jan. 31, 2022 and will run through the end of tax season on April 18, 2022. Current year tax returns will be prepared during tax season, while prior year trax returns and amendments will be completed by appointment after April 18, 2022.

Goodwill is offering multiple ways to get your taxes done for free this tax season as they implement more convenient ways for individuals to file their taxes. Taxpayers will have the option to choose between traditional in-person appointments, quick and easy drop-off appointments, virtual tax services, or a “do it yourself” (DIY) option. No unscheduled walk-ins will be allowed this tax season. All individuals are asked to call toll-free at 1-833-755-2179 to make a tax preparation appointment.

The health and safety of staff clients remain a priority and individuals who schedule in-person or drop-off appointments should expect increased sanitization of high-touch areas, social distancing, sneeze guard installations at the front desk and tax preparation stations. The wearing of masks is also encouraged.

Free tax services will be available at the following Goodwill locations:

Midtown Columbus

Opelika

Phenix City

Newnan Thomas Crossroads

LaGrange

Moultrie

Tifton

Valdosta

Documents needed for tax filing include:

Social security cards for yourself and all dependents

W-2s for each job held in 2021 for each person in the household

Photo ID

Health insurance for 1095 A/B/C

Form 6419 (letter defining your Advanced Child Tax Credit, if applicable)

Form 1098(mortgage statement, if applicable)

Form 1444-C (statement for Economic Impact Payment #3, if applicable)

Childcare expenses

Last year’s tax returns

Bank account information (for direct deposit)

To make an appointment, individuals can call toll-free at 1-833-755-2179 or click here for more information.