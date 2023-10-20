COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With Halloween just around the corner, finding a pumpkin patch to pick the perfect potential jack-o-lantern is a top priority. For locals looking for where to head for their gourd, as well as other fall activities like hayrides, corn mazes and more, here are some nearby spots.

Oakhurst Farm (West Point, Georgia)

Open hours: Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Sunday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Eastern Time)

This Georgia farm touts the “ultimate farm experience,” according to its website. From now until Oct. 29, Oakhurst Farm will host its “Fall Daze” each weekend. A family-friendly pumpkin patch, the farm offers the opportunity to go pumpkin picking, visit its four-acre corn maze or kiddie corn maze, check out a honeybee display and jump on a hayride for a price of $12 per person, although the price of a pumpkin is not included in admission.

Pumpkins are weighed and priced by pound, and the farm also offers the option to refrain from buying a “Fall Daze” ticket if guests only wish to purchase a pick a pumpkin from the patch and head home.

According to the FAQ page for Oakhurst Farm’s Fall Daze, special events will be hosted over the next two weekends. The first is a Pooches and Pumpkins event at the pet-friendly farm from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21, while the second is a costume event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.

The Farm at Rocky Top (Salem, Alabama)

Open hours: Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Central Time)

Activities at The Farm at Rocky Top’s pumpkin patch range from pumpkin bowling to photo opportunities to a mini zipline and more. Admission for guests ages two to 64 costs $12 per person, while seniors aged 65 and over may enter at a discounted rate of $7. Children under two may visit the pumpkin patch event for free, according to the farm’s website.

While the cost of pumpkins and food bought from concessions stands at the event are not included with entry, ticket fees cover most pumpkin patch activities. The farm also offers birthday packages, although it is completely booked out for field trips throughout the pumpkin patch season. According to the farm’s website, birthday parties have activities for kids and adults alike and are aimed to be fun for everyone.

Napiers Produce (Columbus, Georgia)

Open hours: Friday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Different than other options, this local produce plant-nursery-turned-pumpkin-patch is open every day of the week for fall fun. On Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday Oct. 22, it will host its Spooky Fall festival, with bouncy houses, pumpkin painting, candy and more. Entry to the event is free, but guests have the opportunity to enter into a Facebook costume contest to win a $25 Napiers Produce gift card. According to business owners, the gift card will not expire and can be put toward additional pumpkins, a Christmas tree over the holidays or even flowers come springtime.

While visiting Napiers Produce, guests may also check out the business’ other autumn offerings, including a selection of apple butters, seasonal breads, candy apples and more.