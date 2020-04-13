Gov. Kemp gives update on COVID-19 response

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gave a briefing on the coronavirus response in the state Monday afternoon.

The Governor was joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden.

As of noon Monday, there were 13315 cases of COVID-19 in 157 counties in the state of Georgia. There have 464 deaths.

Gov. Kemp said testing numbers continue to lag and there is a major push to do more testing across the state.

Testing guideline now include symptomatic critical infrastructure workers and asymptomatic people who have been exposed to COVID-19.

The push to increase testing comes as Georgia inches closer to the peak date of April 26, 2020.

On Sunday it was announced that the state of Georgia has executed a contract with Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE) to build a 200-bed facility at the Georgia World Congress Center to deal with an expected patient surge of people who have COVID-19.

By the end of the week, the Georgia Department of Public health will give daily updates on bed capacity for patients with the virus.

Currently there 80 long term care facilities in that state that have people who have tested positive for the virus. Georgia National Guard Infection Control Teams are being sent to each of these facilities to sanitized them in an effort to contain the virus.

The State of Georgia is partnering with Jackson Healthcare to assist healthcare facilities with bringing in much needed medical staff to help treat patients with the virus. They are working to bring 570 healthcare workers into the state.













