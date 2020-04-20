Gov. Kemp gives update on how Georgia could reopen amid virus fight

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp outlined some of the plans to reopen the state at a news conference Monday afternoon. Lt Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David joined the governor.

At the news conference Kemp announced he’s reopening aspects of our economy by the end of the week.

On April 24, certain businesses such as gyms, fitness studios/centers, salons and similar can reopen implementing certain procedures.

On April 27, dining at restaurants will be permitted.

However, Kemp says bars, amusement parks, and nightclub are to remain closed.

Kemp tweeted over the weekend that he participated in a conference call with other southern governors to discuss approaches to reopening their states’ economies. The governor said he favors uniform steps toward normalcy in Georgia.