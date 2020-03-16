Gov. Kemp: Public elementary, secondary, post-secondary schools to be closed March 18-31 due to coronavirus concerns

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has order all public K-12 schools closed starting March 18 amid coronavirus concerns.

On Monday, in accordance with newly issued federal guidance, Gov. Kemp signed Executive Order 3.16.20.01 closing all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary public schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020.

“To keep our students, teachers, and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering the closure of all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020,” said Governor Kemp. “This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices – washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible – in the days and weeks ahead.”

