EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Kemp set to announce mass-vaccination site for Columbus Civic Center, almost 1,100 shots per day

Columbus is about to get a major shot in the arm when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to announce at a news conference later this afternoon that a mass COVID-19 vaccination site will be opening in Columbus in two weeks.

A source familiar situation in Atlanta has confirmed details of the clinic to News 3. The source wished to remain anonymous.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has referred all questions to the governor’s office. Kemp’s office has pointed to the 3:30 p.m. news conference in Atlanta.

The clinic will be appointment only, opening on March 17. To register, go to this website.

It will operate five days a week with the ability to give about 1,100 shots per day, according to the source.

DPH, has given 2.1 million shots in Georgia. Nearly 25,000 of those shots have been in Muscogee County. There are currently four state-operated, FEMA-supported mass sites in Georgia.

The others are located at the following sites:

Delta Air Museum, 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, 30354.

Albany Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Road, Albany, 31701.

Habersham County Fairgrounds, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville, 30523.

Macon Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, 31206.

This news comes a little over a week after Henderson expressed concerns that Columbus was lagging behind counties of comparable size. Last Friday, the city, in partnership with DPH, held the largest mass-vaccine event in the city yet. There were 1,580 shots given. That same drive-through process that uses the entire South Commons parking lot will be in place for the DPH/FEMA clinic.

The shots will be open to those in the currently eligibility phase, healthcare workers, first responders, 65 and over, educators, parents of children with complex health conditions, and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.