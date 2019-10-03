Government Center elevators out of state compliance; there’s a reason

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The elevators in the Columbus Government Center are currently out of compliance with state law, and have not been inspected since January of last year.

The Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commission hasn’t come to inspect the elevators at the Government Center since Jan. 5, 2018. If you look at the inspection certificates, you’ll see that the permits expired on Jan. 1, this year.

According to state law, the elevators had to be reinspected and re-certified within 60 days of the expiration date.

That day was March 1.

If you ask the city, you’ll know that the elevators aren’t out of compliance because they’re unsafe. In fact, the elevators undergo maintenance to keep them running for eight hours every week.

Bottom line, the elevators are currently not in compliance with state law, but it’s due to an unpaid invoice from more than two years ago. A recent policy change at the Commission led to the non-compliant status.

“Due to a backlog of unpaid invoices across the state, the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office began issuing failed inspections for any elevators with outstanding invoices beginning in 2017.” Weston Burleson, the Director of Communications and Legislative Affairs for the Georgia Department of Insurance

The Commissioner’s office last inspected all of the elevators on Jan. 5, 2018, according to Burleson, because the city had not paid the inspection invoices since 2017.

When we asked Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson about the issue, as a daily elevator rider, he was curious too and helped us get to the bottom of the certificates.

“In doing some research on the invoice from January of ‘18, it was discovered that apparently there had never been — either there had never been one or we had not received one, whatever happened, we did not pay a balance of about $795 dollars in 2017. They still came back out, issued a certificate and did the inspection in ‘18. So we had no red flags to indicate that maybe there was something outstanding,” Henderson said.

During our reporting process, the Dept. of Insurance told News 3 that an investigator will be sent to Columbus in the coming days to inspect the elevators that have had their invoices paid. If the others remain unpaid, the state will mark them for failure again and issue a citation.

Henderson expects the elevators to back in compliance when the state inspector comes, with the city taking care of the invoices now.