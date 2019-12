COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Government Center was evacuated at 11:15 a.m. after smoke was detected on the sixth floor, according to Sheriff Donna Tompkins.

That floor contains the offices of probate judges and the Mayor’s office. The decision was made to evacuate the entire building, said Tompkins. The cause has yet to be determined.

