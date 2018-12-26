Government Shutdown impacts local tourism

Sumter county is home to three federally run sites, Andersonville national historic site, Jimmy Carter national historic site and high school.

Cynthia StormCaller is the director of tourism in Andersonville and organizes tours between all national sites. StormCaller says this not only affects tourism throughout the county but the majority of the residents who are just looking to have a nice day out with their families.

“Those are our national parks. They belong to the American people. You know, so it’s just really not fair to the people that work so hard, not just at the national parks but around the whole area,” StormCaller said.

StormCaller says she has tours set up for a couple of the national sites in the area and fears that they may have to be canceled.

Although the Andersonville national historic site is closed due to the shut down visitors are still allowed to stop by the national cemetery