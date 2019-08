ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also weighing in on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The governor made the remarks following an economic development speech in Orange Beach.

“We all join folks all across the United States mourning the loss at so many lives at both locations, the loss of life like it was, was absolutely senseless and we join folks all across the nation in mourning the loss,” said Kay Ivey.