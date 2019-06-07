Governor Ivey signs bill aimed at pardons and parole reform
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL) - Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill Thursday that aimed at reforming Alabama's Pardons and Paroles Board.
This bill creates a Director of Pardons and Paroles. Members of the board will be selected by the Lieutenant Governor, Speaker of the House, and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate.
The governor says this will provide strict rules and guidelines to ensure violent offenders do not receive early and wrongful paroles.
“Attorney General Steve Marshall and I were concerned about the early parole process they had underway,” said Governor Ivey. “This bill also specifies how long people have to serve before they are up for early parole.”
The law will go into effect on September 1.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Governor Ivey signs bill aimed at pardons and parole reform
Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill Thursday that aimed at reforming Alabama's Pardons and Paroles Board.Read More »
-
Alabama's new seat belt law will require backseat passengers to buckle up
In Alabama...Governor Kay Ivey has signed a bill that will make it illegal if back seat passengers are not wearing their seat belts.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
-
-
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-