Governor Ivey signs bill aimed at pardons and parole reform

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL) - Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill Thursday that aimed at reforming Alabama's Pardons and Paroles Board.

This bill creates a Director of Pardons and Paroles. Members of the board will be selected by the Lieutenant Governor, Speaker of the House, and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate.

The governor says this will provide strict rules and guidelines to ensure violent offenders do not receive early and wrongful paroles.

“Attorney General Steve Marshall and I were concerned about the early parole process they had underway,” said Governor Ivey. “This bill also specifies how long people have to serve before they are up for early parole.”

The law will go into effect on September 1.