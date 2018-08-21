Governor Kay Ivey focuses on 2020 census

ALABAMA - Alabama state leaders are focused on the 2020 census.

Governor Kay Ivey signed an executive order on Monday, creating the 2020 census committee.

Alabama stands to lose a congressional seat and millions in federal funding if all Alabamians are not counted.

"So we need to have maximum participation, the more numbers that are counted for Alabamians the better off we'll be," Ivey says.

"More than 675 billion dollars annually are sent to states based on population statistics," Marilyn Stephens of the U.S. Census Bureau says.

Alabama currently holds seven congressional districts. If the count is inaccurate, it could easily change to six and programs such as Medicaid will also suffer.