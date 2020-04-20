Governor Kay Ivey pushes for ‘Paycheck Protection Program’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey made a statement Monday afternoon, urging Congress to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program.

Gov. Ivey says small businesses are the “backbone of the economy” and she reflects on how the outbreak of COVID-19 has taken a toll on them. She says it is Congress’ “duty” to protect and help Alabama small businesses.

According to Gov. Ivey, financial institutions have made close to 28,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans, totaling around $4.9 billion in Alabama.

I join President Trump, Leader McConnell, Leader McCarthy and small businesses across Alabama and around the country desperately in need of this assistance in urging Democrats to immediately replenish the Paycheck Protection Program. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

Ivey says she is looking forward to Congress taking action this week.

“Alabama small businesses, I stand with you. We will get through this together.”

LATEST POSTS