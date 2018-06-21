Local News

Governor Kay Ivey responds to court ruling of online sales tax

Posted: Jun 21, 2018 03:43 PM EDT

MONTGOMERY, AL - Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the case South Dakota v. Wayfair  on Thursday:

“Technology and the advent of e-commerce has drastically changed the retail landscape and the states’ ability to collect sales taxes. The Supreme Court’s ruling related to online sales taxes is a common-sense approach that modernizes existing limitations on the taxation of e-commerce sales and will facilitate collections in our global, technology-driven economy. The change effected by the Court’s decision will promote parity between our state’s brick and mortar businesses and competing out-of-state sellers.”

