Governor suspends embattled District Attorney Mark Jones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In an order issued late Monday afternoon, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones effective immediately.

This came at the recommendation of the three-person commission that reviewed Jones’ status after he was indicted last month.

Jones was accused in a nine-count indictment brought by the attorney general’s office following a GBI investigation of alleged criminal misconduct during his first eight months in office. Because the indictment alleges wrongdoing in the performance of his duties, the governor can suspend Jones until the legal matter plays out.

Recently retired Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton and two sitting DA’s from other parts of the state were on the three-person commission that recommended the suspension.

“The review commission found that the indictment of Mr. Mark P. Jones does relate to and does adversely affect the administration of the office of the district attorney and that the rights and interest of the public are adversely affected thereby; and recommended that Mr. Jones be suspended from office pursuant provision of O.C.G.A. 45-5-6.”

