Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awards $10K grant to Americus Police

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded the Americus Police Department a $10,276 grant to improve child passenger safety. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provided the funds for the grant, which was received on Oct. 1.

The money from the grant will go towards purchasing convertible car seats and booster seats, which the Americus Police Department hopes will reduce the number of fatalities to children caused by a lack of child safety restraint. The police department will additionally send five officers to get certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians.

“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact [that] almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said.

The police department wants to use a combination of enforcement and education to emphasize the importance of using child safety restraints on the roads.

“The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help and develop and implement educational messages and enforcement campaigns aimed at bringing our state one step closer to that goal.”