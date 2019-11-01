Grace Christian School Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest recipient for Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award is Ciera Byrd, a 3rd and 4th grade teacher at Grace Christian School.

Ms. Byrd was nominated by Rubytean Evans, whose son and grandson have both been taught by Ms. Byrd. She described Ms. Byrd’s positive attitude and ability to connect with students on their level as making her an inspiration in the classroom. She also described her as a shining example of being patient, caring, and kind.

Ms. Byrd is a graduate of West Coast Baptist College in Lancaster, California. She is in her 7th year of teaching and her 2nd year of teaching in Columbus, GA at Grace Christian School. Ms. Byrd felt very honored to receive the award. She described her passion as loving what she does and being God called.

Check out our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Byrd below.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms. Byrd.