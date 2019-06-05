Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services will be hosting a graduation ceremony for cadets and a promotion awards ceremony for first responders on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

The graduation and promotion ceremony will be held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

The event will be held in room 104 and will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday. The Columbus Convention and Trade Center is located at 801 Front Avenue.