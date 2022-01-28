WATCH LIVE: Graveside services for retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sam Wetzel

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Retired Lt. Gen. Sam Wetzel is being laid to rest Friday afternoon at Main Post Cemetery on Fort Benning.

The three-star general, who commanded Fort Benning in the early 1980s, is being interred with full military honors. He died Jan. 20 at 91 years old.

A 1952 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Wetzel had a distinguished 24-year military career. It included combat commands in Korea and Vietnam.

He retired in 1986 as commander of V Corps in Frankfurt, Germany. He was replaced by Lt. Gen. Colin Powell, who later became Secretary of State.

The ceremony for Wetzel’s interment is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, for 2:30 p.m., at the Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery.

It follows Wetzel’s funeral, scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.