COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Leaders from the Columbus business community turned out Thursday evening to thank State Representative Calvin Smyre for his decades of public service.

The greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce held the appreciation event at the Trade Center.

Those there to thank Smyre for his 48 years in the General Assembly included Aflac chairman Dan Amos, former Synovus chairman Jimmy Blanchard, Columbus mayor Skip Henderson, Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and many others.

Smyre did not seek reelection this year. He was appointed by President Biden to be the US ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

Smyre was gratified by the turnout.

“Sometimes you have to pinch yourself. That’s a long time. Over four decades. And but Columbus has been great to me, and and I’m appreciative and tonight, yeah, I feel a sense of outpouring of love. And and I’m just very, very appreciative of the citizens of Columbus. It’s been a it’s been a significant journey. And I’m deeply honored and deeply, deeply humbled by the turnout tonight. And I’m looking forward to continuing my service to my state and into my country. So I’m delighted and happy to be here,” said Smyre.

Smyre’s appointment as ambassador is still awaiting Senate confirmation.