Greg Countryman is sworn in as Muscogee County’s first Black Sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- There’s a new sheriff in town and his name is Greg Countryman. Earlier this morning former Marshal, Greg Countryman was sworn in as Muscogee County Sheriff.

Friends, family, and deputies gathered at the Civic Center as the historical moment took place. Greg Countryman became Muscogee County’s first black sheriff in more than 200 years.

“I feel great, great right now. This is a very historical moment and to see all of the support coming out today,” Countryman said.

To make this an even bigger historical event, the Sheriff was sworn in by the first African American Superior Court Judge of the Chattahoochee Judicial Judge District. The Superior Judge was also Countryman’s mentor throughout this entire process.

“I feel good that history has been sealed that I’m the first to ever serve as an elected law enforcement officer as executive Marshal. Now to be Sheriff, so the history is sealed, I feel good. I want to aspire the next generation to be leaders. I’m hoping that I can leave an imprint or an impact that they can see and reference to as Judge Allen left with me,” Countryman continued.

Not only will Countryman leave an impact on those in the community, but he hopes to have left an impact on his three sons, Chris, Greg Jr., and Will. When Countryman was sworn in as Marshal, his middle son Greg Jr. held the bible for him when he was four years old. Now, 16 years later, all three of his sons held the bible as he was sworn in as Sheriff.

“When I first became Marshal, elected Marshal, my son was four or six and he held the bible for me. Now, 16 years later, to see all three sons together holding the bible, I wanted that to be part of my legacy,” Countryman said.

Countryman says this will allow his sons to see everything he has gone through over the past 16 years and that there is hope and as long as they maintain faith in God and Christ, then all things are possible.

Now that the sheriff is in office, his plan is to make sure all of the needs are met inside the Muscogee County Jail. He plans on, looking over contracts, making sure medical needs are met, and making sure to receive quality services. Countryman wants to ensure that he will be a good steward of taxpayer money and he also wants to get a plan in place to reduce jail debt.

Sheriff Countryman plans on celebrating his success by having a quiet evening at home and spending time with his family.

“I’m really hoping that things can slow down just a little bit so that I can get some rest and I can spend some time with my wife and my children. But as a public servant, I have to make sure I get the job done here too,” Countryman said.

Countryman will serve a four-year term as Muscogee County Sheriff.