Group seeks to honor the “average” student

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Area Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW ColGA) is marking it’s five year anniversary by establishing a scholarship for the “average” student.

The KIND Scholarship recognizes a student who may not stand out academically but has gifts and potential. It provides financial support and mentorship until the recipient completes their initial postsecondary program. KIND is an acronym for Knowledgeable, Innovative, Necessary and Distinctive (K.I.N.D) initiatives.

The group is not asking for money. Instead they’re asking the public to help PhiLL the Box by making donations of used clothing, shoes, purses, linens, curtains, towels, or anything made of textiles (fabric) securely tied in plastic trash bags, from 10AM-2PM on Saturday, February 5, at the City Service Center 3111 Citizens Way, Columbus, GA 31906.

For more information contact: info@ncnwcolga.org. Telephone: 706.225.9553.