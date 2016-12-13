Gun threats at middle and high school in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Students at Northside High School started their day with heightened security after a student threatened to shoot up the school.

The threat was made last night on the social media site, Snapchat.

The social media threat was sent to us by a News 3 viewer.

News 3 has chosen to blur out the expletives but the message says in part, “Don’t come to Northside, it won’t be the place to be”.

Students may have noticed more police than usual.

Columbus Police say the threat was made by a 17-year-old student around 11 last night from a home on Timberdale Court.

News 3 is choosing to not identify that student because they are a minor.

One parent at Northside High says this should be a wake-up call to all parents.

“Where are the parents, why is he saying that and what is wrong with this kid? Why didn’t they see it?

I mean there’s signs. You just have to be a parent 24-7,” says Sandra Cardoso.

This morning around 7:45, the assistant principal sent an email to parents.

It reads in part, ”A student made a threat over social media last night… please use this situation as opportunity to speak to your child about the appropriate uses of social media.

A Threat was also reported at Veterans Memorial Middle School in Columbus last night.

The principal reported to police that the student repeatedly made jokes and comments about planning a shooting.

Police say that student has been suspended and is now facing charges.

Columbus Police Major J.D. Hawk spoke to News 3.

He says quote “This young man could have ruined someone else’s life… we take every situation seriously and no threat is taken lightly.”