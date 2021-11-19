Guns to Hammers updates home of Phenix City Army veteran

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Army veteran from Phenix City is counting his blessings after a non-profit group with a big heart came to his rescue.

The non-profit organization Guns to Hammers provides assistance to wounded warriors like Ricky Mamoran.

The group provides free remodeling services to make homes more user-friendly for veterans like Mamoran, allowing them to live more independently.

The organization completely remodeled Mamoran’s bathroom, installing a shower with easy access for a wheelchair and an easily accessible vanity.

The organization also widened the doorway. The retired Army sergeant couldn’t be more grateful.

“What they’ve done to the bathroom is take a whole lot of work off my wife’s back,” said Mamoran. “She still has to help me with my medicine and stuff like that as her caregiver roles go, she now has a less challenging point as far as having to help me out.”

For more information about Guns to Hammers and its mission click here.