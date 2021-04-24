Hail storm pounds Auburn area, covers ground in some areas

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A hail storm struck in the Auburn area in Lee County Saturday afternoon.

Chunks of hail accumulated, covering the ground in some areas. The hail could be scooped up by the handfuls. Some of the chunks were as large as ping pong balls.

This severe thunderstorm is capable of producing damaging wind and hail the size of a tennis ball. A dangerous storm, so stay with the First Alert weather team for the latest weather updates.

The Interactive radar for the storm can be followed here.