COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Many people celebrated Halloween today in a variety of fashions, here's how one event created Halloween fun for the entire family and their fur friends.

Columbus Animal Care and Control Center's hosted their annual Halloween festival earlier today. There were dogs dressed up as a pumpkin, a taco, a magical unicorn and so much more. At the annual event, families had the opportunity to get more information on pet adoption for those looking to bring home a new best friend.