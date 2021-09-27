Halloween trick-or-treating set in Muscogee County for Saturday, Oct. 30

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County residents are encouraged to get in the ‘spooky spirit’ this Halloween in a COVID-friendly fashion.

Mayor Skip Henderson asks residents in a news release to avoid close social contact and only trick-or-treat Saturday, Oct. 30 between 5 – 7 p.m.

He reminds residents to enjoy Halloween by dressing-up, decorating, and participating in other activities that follow CDC COVID guidelines.

Groups can celebrate Halloween Sunday, Oct. 31 however all trick-or-treating is to take place Saturday, Oct. 30.

The following trick-or-treating courtesies were shared in the news release: