Halloween trick-or-treating set in Muscogee County for Saturday, Oct. 30

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County residents are encouraged to get in the ‘spooky spirit’ this Halloween in a COVID-friendly fashion.

Mayor Skip Henderson asks residents in a news release to avoid close social contact and only trick-or-treat Saturday, Oct. 30 between 5 – 7 p.m.

He reminds residents to enjoy Halloween by dressing-up, decorating, and participating in other activities that follow CDC COVID guidelines.

Groups can celebrate Halloween Sunday, Oct. 31 however all trick-or-treating is to take place Saturday, Oct. 30.

The following trick-or-treating courtesies were shared in the news release:

  • Do not ring the doorbell or knock on a house that has its porch and outdoor lights off.
  • Houses that do not wish to pass out candy are asked to turn off all porch and outside lights.

