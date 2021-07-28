Hamilton city council announces two municipal officials have resigned

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Hamilton City Mayor Julie Brown shares the city has accepted the resignation of Assistant Police Chief Wayne Cato, who was the interim police chief after a January incident which led to the resignation of former police chief Gene Allmond, and the resignation of Assistant to the Mayor Buddy Walker.

“There was some misinformation about Ransom Farley submitting a resignation,” said Brown. “He did not. So he’s still on board, he’s still on council, he’s still my mayor Pro-Tem.”

There was speculation that the resignations stemmed from issues with the new police chief Eric Weiss. However, Mayor Brown did not share concerns that issues with Weiss led to these resignations.

“Well I think the assistant police chief, he just wasn’t needed anymore,” said Brown. “He was here to help out after all our problems with John and Gene. And Buddy…. I don’t know what to say with Buddy he just… we couldn’t all agree with somethings.”

While Brown did not specify what “somethings” are, she made it abundantly clear that her and the council stand behind their new police chief.

“We have our new police chief in place. The council and I are behind him 100%,” said Brown. “He’s doing a great job, he’s got a lot of ideas and so far he’s been an asset to the city of Hamilton.”

Allmond resigned and Brooks was fired after the release of a body cam video showing them using racial slurs ahead of a black lives matter march in June 2020.

Brown said she was not surprised by the resignations, stating this is not the first time Walker has tried to file his resignation. She said he’s filed it a few other times, but this is the first time the council has accepted it.