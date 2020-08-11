Hamilton City Council listens to request to keep Confederate statue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, Ga (WRBL) – A Harris County man is fighting to keep a Confederate statue in the middle of town square.

Charles Hartley says he heard there was a possibility that the city council would be asked to remove the statue. He said his sole purpose for standing before the council was to defend the man on the square and he was going to do everything he could to do that.

If you walk up the steps in the town square and down the pathway, you’ll run into this Confederate Statue. It’s been there since 1910.

Hartley along with several others want to keep it that way. “This is our heritage.”

Hartley, who is a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, spoke before the Hamilton City Council and pleaded them not to remove the statue. The Council said no one requested that.

“There’s a lot of people in Harris County that believe.. not for the repression .. not for the slavery.. it was a moment in time… and it’s gone. How can we be better people if we don’t believe how we were bad people?,” Hartley asked the council

Mayor Pro-Tem Ransom Farley reiterated that no one had come to them with the proposal. “This man right here is protected by state and federal law. This council right here and the Mayor, we are all in agreement that he will be protected. We’re not going to do anything to him.”

That made Wayne Hubbard a happy man.”The war was about states rights. It was not about slavery and that soldier up there just walked home after the war.”

There were some small fireworks.. but everyone let with the same understanding that the statue won’t be removed from the town square.
Heritage or no heritage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

96° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 96° 73°

Tuesday

92° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 92° 75°

Wednesday

92° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 92° 74°

Thursday

91° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 74°

Friday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Saturday

91° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 73°

Sunday

91° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

91°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
91°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories