MIDLAND, Ga. (WRBL) – The weeklong Juneteenth Jubilee wrapped up today in the Chattahoochee Valley with a remembrance ceremony.

The event was held at Pierce Chapel Methodist Church right across the street from the historical Pierce Chapel African Cemetery. The cemetery was established in 1828 as a designated burial ground for enslaved Africans and their descendants. Making it one of the oldest burial grounds for African Americans in Midland with more than 500 marked and unmarked graves on the two acres of land.

The Juneteenth Commemoration celebrated community and culture with several performances such as a West African drum tribute, three monologues of historical figures laid to rest at Pierce Chapel African Cemetery, spoken word, and more.

Yamona Pierce, president of the Hamilton Hit Foundation shares more details about the Juneteenth Commemoration event.

“It is a story of an intersection, an intersection of people, culture and history. This site is one that was recognized by a community of people who worked, worshiped and educated their children and this community. And the landscape is evidence of that, right? The archeological material, artifacts that are still in place today that teach us about their daily lived experiences,” shared Yamona Pierce.