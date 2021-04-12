Hamilton’s new Police Chief Eric Weiss says it’s a new day for the City of Hamilton and it’s community

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – After over two months without a police chief, the City of Hamilton announced on March 29 that they will be appointing Eric Weiss to the role.

Weiss worked his way through various positions at the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office, including becoming an investigator. He also worked for the Drug Administration Task Force prior to becoming the Chief of the Hamilton Police Department.

One of the first tasks Weiss will complete is a community meet-and-greet event taking place at the Hamilton Fire Department, an event he said is just the beginning of getting Hamilton back on the right track.

“As a police department, we have a very unique opportunity to facilitate healing in the community and positive growth in the community,” said Weiss. “And an event tonight, that has been scheduled, is an opportunity for the community to come see the police department, come meet me and a really good opportunity to come interact with me and other members of the police department and members of the city.”

Weiss added that he hopes to get a good amount of community feedback from tonight’s event and in the future in order to help make improvements as the new police chief.

“We’re going to get good feedback, I want the citizens to let us know what we’re doing well, what we need to improve on, and we’re going to listen to the citizens, because at the end of the day the police departments job is to serve the citizens of this community,” said Weiss.

Weiss was hired after Hamilton Mayor Julie Brown and the City Council asked for the resignation of former Police Chief Gene Allmond and Officer John Brooks, who would later be fired on Jan, 25.

The action was taken after bodycam footage was found of the two using racial slurs hours ahead of a Black Lives Matter march that took place in June of 2020.