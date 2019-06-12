HAPPENING NOW: A motorcycle down on Veterans Parkway has blocked traffic

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Update (10:00 a.m.): A truck and motorcycle collided on Veterans Parkway this morning. The motorcycle driver has been transported to Piedmont Columbus for their injuries. Details on the accident are still emerging.

Columbus Police are working the scene of an apparent traffic accident on Veterans Parkway just south of Talbotton Road. A motorcycle is down in the southbound lane, closing that lane. Southbound traffic is being diverted, there are several other vehicles stopped just after where the motorcycle was downed.

WRBL News 3 will get you more details as the story develops.