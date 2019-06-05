HAPPENING NOW: Kids Summer Cupboard campaign runs until 6:30 tonight in Columbus!

One in five children in Georgia and Alabama are considered “food insecure” – meaning they don’t have consistent access to the nutritious food they need to grow up healthy.

But you can help change that by donating to the WRBL News 3 Fourth Annual Kids Summer Cupboard. All donations help Feeding the Valley Food Bank fight childhood hunger in our local region.

The following food items are much-needed: Canned vegetables, canned meals – like spaghetti,ravioli and beef stew, dry pasta, macaroni and cheese, dry cereals, oatmeal, peanut butter and jelly.

Today’s drive is being held at the McDonald’s, 2525 Airport Thruway in Columbus.

Both food and monetary donations are accepted.

Thanks to your generosity, last week’s kick-off of the drive proved a tremendous success! We collected more than 600 pounds of food and over $150 in cash donations. That equates into just under 1500 meals that Feeding the Valley Food Bank will be able to provide to hungry children in our area.