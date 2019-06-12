HAPPENING NOW: Kids Summer Cupboard Food Drive Underway in Phenix City

WRBL News 3 and its community partners will be at the McDonald’s on U.S. 431 in Phenix City now through 6:30 pm E tonight, Wednesday, June 12, collecting food donations to battle childhood hunger this summer in our local area.

Take a look at this list of items we’re asking you to consider donating:

-Canned vegetables and canned meals such as spaghetti, ravioli or beef stew.

-Dry pasta is also great, along with macaroni and cheese.

Dry cereals, oatmeal, peanut butter and jelly are all needed, too.

Thanks for all you are doing to help us make a difference in the fight against childhood hunger.

