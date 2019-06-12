HAPPENING NOW: Kids Summer Cupboard Food Drive Underway in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) - WRBL News 3 and its community partners will be at the McDonald's on U.S. 431 in Phenix City now through 6:30 pm E tonight, Wednesday, June 12, collecting food donations to battle childhood hunger this summer in our local area.

Kids Summer Cupboard 1- Midday

Take a look at this list of items we're asking you to consider donating:

-Canned vegetables and canned meals such as spaghetti, ravioli or beef stew.

-Dry pasta is also great, along with macaroni and cheese.

Dry cereals, oatmeal, peanut butter and jelly are all needed, too.

Kids Summer Cupboard 3- Midday

Thanks for all you are doing to help us make a difference in the fight against childhood hunger.

