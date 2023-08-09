PHENX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— Aug. 9, Phenix City celebrates their 100-year anniversary. Phenix City was named after Philadelphia Philanthropist in the mid-1800s and was officially established in 1923 after merging with the city of Girard.

Starting from humble beginnings Phenix City is now the 12th largest city in Alabama.

Phenix City local Lenny Brown spoke with WRBL about what he loves the most about Phenix City, here’s what he had to say.

“I love the people. I love how warm and welcoming and friendly everybody is. You definitely can’t beat it. Definitely Southern atmosphere. I love the growth and expansion of the city and I love how businesses are coming and developing and everything that’s going to happen over the next four years. It’s going to be great,” shares Brown.

The official centennial celebration of Phenix City will be held tonight in the Phenix City Amphitheater. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. The celebration will also have food trucks available to attendees and live music from Lloyd Buchanan.

