HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County’s Superior Court Clerk has been honored. According to a news release, on April 27, 2022, Stacy K. Haralson, Harris County Clerk of Superior Court, received the Stetson F Bennett Superior Court Clerk of the Year Award for 2021.

The award is given by the Superior Court Clerks Association of Georgia in recognition of outstanding leadership and dedication.

Haralson has worked in the Harris County Superior Court Clerks office for nearly 26 years. She had this to say upon receiving the award.

“I am very blessed the Lord put me there and has given me an extended family. Although my Mom, Dad and my sister, Cindy, couldn’t be at the banquet, but they did send beautiful letters. Letters were also sent from my judges, my staff, my commissioner and representative from the county. Each letter was read and each is very special. I do thank everyone for the honor of being named the 2021 Stetson F Bennett Superior Court Clerk of the Year!!”