HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Early voting is underway in Georgia. Voters in Harris County can cast their ballots at the Carver Head Start Center, located at 757 Carver Circle in Hamilton.

Early voting runs May 2-20, 2022.

During this time period, the location is open for early voting Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Saturday voting will be on May 7 and 14, from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.