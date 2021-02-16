Harris County High receives CTAE certification for student construction program

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County High School received a Career, Technical, and Agriculture Education Industry Certification for their student construction program, despite the challenges students faced due to COVID- 19.

The construction program was revived three years ago after an eight-year hiatus, according to HCHS Principal Tyler Dunn. He congratulated both Mr. Steel and the students for achieving this accomplishment in such a short amount of time.

“Programs such as these open doors for future employability for our students in turn supporting our local economy and impacting our local community,” said Dunn.

The award was presented during the Trade and Industrial Educators of Georgia virtual conference on Feb. 6, 2021 after approval by Roy Rucks the CTAE Senior Advisor for the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia.

“This is the highest-level designation of CTAE program, and we recognize the difficulty of achieving this during a school year impacted by a global pandemic. You are to be commended for your efforts in persevering and maintaining a well-run program. We know the students are benefiting from your instruction,” said Rucks, in an email commending Jim Steel, the HCHS construction program teacher.