Harris County High School announces graduation plans for Saturday

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County High School is hosting two socially distanced graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, July 25th, at the school’s Durham Field.

“Despite being met with obstacle after obstacle, our planning team has continued to pursue and plan ways to celebrate our graduating class,” said Tyler Dunn, HCHS principal. “After consulting with the Department of Public Health and yielding to some of their recommendations, we are glad to have a graduation plan. This will take great coordination and can only happen with the cooperation of all involved: students, family members, and faculty and staff.”

To socially distance guests while providing students the most tickets possible, there will be two ceremonies. And, to avoid the heat of the day, the events will be in the morning. Last names beginning with A-L will graduate at 8:00 a.m. with students reporting at 7:30 a.m. Those with last names beginning with M-Z will graduate at 10:00 a.m. with students reporting at 9:30 a.m.

Graduation practices, which are mandatory for participating students, are scheduled for Friday, July 24. Practice for the A-L group will be at 6:00 p.m. The M-Z practice will be at 7:30 p.m. At the practices, graduates will receive four tickets specific to their ceremony. Both sides of the stadium will be open for seating. Spectators will be responsible for maintaining appropriate social distancing. It is recommended that guests prepare for the weather (sunscreen, bottles of water). Later in the week, details will be available at the @HCHSga social media channels regarding live streaming of the ceremonies.

“This graduation will be like no graduation in our history. We ask for appropriate decorum from everyone involved,” Dunn shared. “Let’s work together to make this an appropriate, positive experience for all involved.”

The Harris County School District is in Hamilton, Georgia. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.