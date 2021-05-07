Harris County High School celebrates seniors in style

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we celebrate our graduating students. Social distancing guidelines forced schools and administrations to get creative in order to give their students some form of a celebratory send off.

For Harris County High School, this meant a senior parade where the community cheers the line of cars on as they pass through. Students ride with their heads out of car windows and sunroofs, even sitting in the backs of pickup trucks through the school parking lot.

The event was such a success last year that the school decided to do it for the second year in a row. The class of 2021 grads rode through the parking while parents, staff and faculty cheered them on, some even shooting confetti. Some students had signs and beads while others wore their caps and gowns.

A new addition to this years event, was special shout outs that were broadcasted to the class of 2021 from faculty and staff on a radio station students tuned into as they drove through.

Tyler Dunn, HCHS Principal said the celebration is something the seniors and everyone in the community has been looking forward to.

“You have participated in history and years from now people will tell stories about what it was like during this time. Some people doubted that we’d be in the position that we’re in some people didn’t think that we would make it through school, but you guys have proved them wrong,” said Dunn. “You have done exceptionally well. Our community has been extremely supportive of us, school teachers, school administrators, central office personnel, board members. It’s been a great community effort to make sure that we’re in school for the duration of the school year, so congratulations on a job well done.”