HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Harris County High School has been awarded the 2022 Georgia Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher Award.

HCHS teacher Jay Borden is the 2022 recipient of the award.

The award is given to teachers who have conducted the highest quality agricultural education programs in Georgia. It also recognizes leadership in civic, community, agriculture/agribusiness, and professional activities.

“I am honored that my peers have recognized my professionalism and service to the agriculture industry and community with this honor,” Borden shared. “I have been blessed to work with some amazing mentors and friends in the agriculture community and in the classrooms. Though I wasn’t born and reared in Harris County, this community has accepted me as one of its own and we have flourished together. We cannot achieve anything truly great on our own and I am so very thankful to each person that has impacted me professionally and personally. Because our program truly reaches out from kindergarten through 12th grade, I am thankful to the administrators, faculty, and staff of the entire Harris County School District. I am also thankful for a community that supports our agriculture and FFA program and for each student that has had an impact on the success of our program.”

In June, Borden will represent the more than 570 agriculture teachers in Georgia at the National Association of Agriculture Educators Region V Conference in Alabama.