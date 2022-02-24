HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County Board of Education approved Tommy Watson as Harris County High School’s (HCHS) new head football coach following the retirement of Coach Jamie Fox.

Watson joins HCHS from Lambert High School in Forsyth, Georgia where as the head coach, he took the team’s record from 0-10 to 12-9 in two seasons.

Before that, Watson coached for five years at Lowndes High School from June 2015 to Jan. 2020; Valdosta High School for one year from Jan. 2014 to May 2015; and Upson-Lee High School for ten years from Feb. 2003 to Dec. 2013.

HCHS Principal Lindie Snyder shared a prepared statement on the new hire.

“Coach Watson brings to us a wealth of knowledge and experience. He has been a part of championship teams and knows what it takes to continue our winning trend and take our program to the next level,” Principal Snyder said. “His passion and enthusiasm for working with young people through the game of football is contagious. And he has a desire to build a program that involves the entire community, which is important to the people of Harris County. We hope everyone gives the Watson family a warm Harris County welcome.”

Watson also shared a statement on what this transition means to him and his family.

“My family and I are beyond excited to join the Tiger Family. We are looking forward to building relationships and developing a championship football program,” said Watson.

Watson, a Thomaston, Georgia native, also shared this position would bring him closer to home and he is excited to coach the sport he loves while being close to extended family.

Watson’s football career took him to Middle Georgia College, Copiah-Lincoln Community College, and Mississippi State University before going on to join the NFL.

He appointment is set for Monday Feb. 28, and his new position will start in July.