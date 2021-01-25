Harris County man killed in Pine Mountain fire, Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner says

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Dept. of Insurance says that a 65-year-old Harris County man was killed in a Jan. 17, 2021 structure fire in Pine Mountain.

Joe Hadley, 65 of Harris County, died after a wooden building caught fire on Bethany Church Road. Officials from the Harris County Fire Department and Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene of the fire on Jan. 17 around 6:20 p.m., finding “the structure fully involved,” according to the GDOI.

“There was severe fire damage to the middle area of the 71-year-old, 712-square-foot wood framed structure,” said Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John F. King. “They found the victim near the back door before transferring his body to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.”

The Commissioner’s State Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County Fire Dept., and Harris County Coroner with the open investigation. Hadley is the 13th death from a fire in Georgia in 2021.