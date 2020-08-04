Harris County man sentenced in federal court for threatening official

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Harris County man was sentenced in federal court for making threats against a federal official.

Jonathan Dunlap, 30 of Pine Mountain, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and threatening a federal official. U.S. District Judge Clay Land delivered the on Aug. 3.

The more than 12-year sentence comes after Drug Enforcement Administration agents and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant at Dunlap’s home on July 24, 2019 where they found him in possession of eight bags of cocaine.

Dunlap was arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail, where he placed several phone calls to his associates and threatened a DEA agent associated with his case, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

“Threats against law enforcement officers are taken extremely seriously, and for good reason. These officers make tremendous sacrifices protecting all of us. The last thing they deserve is to be threatened for simply doing their job. To all federal, state and local law enforcement officers: Thank you for protecting us by getting dangerous drug dealers, like this defendant, off the streets,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler.

The phone calls were recorded, and included threatening the agent’s children, as well as an attempt to learn the agent’s home address.

“I want to commend the Harris County Sherriff’s Office and the DEA for their work in this case removing dangerous drugs from our community and for promptly responding to the threats made against a law enforcement officer performing his duty,” said Peeler.