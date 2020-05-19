Harris County Men’s Club makes donation, pays off Creekside School lunch debts

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – A donation made by the Harris Count Men’s Club has paid off the cafeteria balances of almost 100 students at Creekside Intermediate School, according to the Harris County School District.

The donation started “as a conversation” between Adrine Bruce, the Club Founder, and Patricia Holloway, the title I Parent and Family Engagement Coordinator for HCSD. Holloway serves both Creekside and Park Elementary, the county’s two Title I Schools.

A Title I school is defined as having 40 percent or more of the student body be low-income who qualify the school to receive supplemental funds to meet educational goals. HCSD says Bruce asked if there was a way his organization could help schools in Harris County.

“Mrs. Holloway has a heart for the families in Harris County,” said Lindie Snyder, principal of Creekside. “She told me of the Club’s desire to help, and I encouraged her to reach out to them, and that is exactly what she did. I am truly humbled by their generosity.”

Originally, Snyder was told the Club would be donating $500, but when a Club Member, Vaugh Hill, heard they need a bit more to cover the entire amount, he personally added another $250, bringing the overall donation to $750.

“These funds will pay off the cafeteria balances for Creekside students with a small overage amount, which will be passed on to pay the balances of some students at other schools in our county,” Principal Snyder remarked. “School cafeterias are a self-funded extension of our schools. Unpaid balances must be paid by the school. This donation relieves a financial burden for our parents as well as for our school budget. We are grateful.”

*The Harris County Men’s Club is a religious and social organization founded in 1992 and currently boasts nearly 20 members residing in the Harris County and Columbus areas.*