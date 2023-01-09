HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — The Harris County Men’s Club will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade on Monday, Jan. 16 in Hamilton, Georgia. According to parade coordinator Adrian Bruce, this will be the group’s 31st.

Bruce said tailgating will happen at “the old Carver Middle School,” now called the Carver Resource Center, located at 757 Carver Circle in Hamilton, at 10 a.m. Parade participants will line up at noon in front of the same location. The parade will start at 1 p.m., going through Hamilton.

Bruce said there are normally about 100 to 150 participants in the parade

“This will be our first year coming back after the pandemic,” he said. “We just did a drive-by in Hamilton, a drive-by program in Hamilton during the pandemic.”

There will be a program with speakers at 2 p.m. in the library of the Carver Resource Center, Bruce said. The Harris County Men’s Club will give out a scholarship, and former scholarship recipients will speak about how their scholarships helped them. Local officials will be present.

For more information on this event, call Bruce at (706) 570-4067.

To register for the parade, call Greg Davison at (706) 326-0956.