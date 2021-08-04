Harris County Releases first of weekly COVID-19 reports to come this school year

Harris County Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District is releasing its first weekly COVID-19 report for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to a news release, “The data being shared for a seven-day range includes the total number of students as well as breaking the numbers down by on-campus/in-person and virtual, the total number of employees, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in each group, and the total number of close contact cases in each group.”

The report can bee seen below.

The HCSD offers a COVID-19 Self-Reporting form on its website. This form is monitored evenings and on weekends, and provides everyone an after-hours method for alerting the district. The district hopes this will allow for contact tracing to begin as soon as possible.

HCSD’s news release also notes the definition of a close contact case, “For COVID-19, per CDC guidelines, a close contact exposure is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes from two days (48 hours) before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.”

A person exposed to a close contact exposure should monitor symptoms but there is no need to quarantine unless they begin to exhibit symptoms.