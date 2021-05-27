Harris County residents concerned about storage facility being built in neighborhood

CATAULA, Ga. (WRBL) – The residents of a Harris County subdivision hope they can convince their county commissioners to say “NO” to a controversial construction proposal.

The quiet Mill Glen Neighborhood in Cataula is about to get a not-so subtle neighbor. A 24-hour storage facility will soon be built on commercial property that backs right up to the quiet one road neighborhood–and with only one entrance, traffic will be forced to travel through the residential street.

A group of neighbors met Wednesday night to voice their concerns and create a plan in the hopes of getting their county commissioners to re-think the building plan and what it would mean for this subdivision.

Residents Joe Hall and Kathy Bledsoe say their concerns include increased traffic– especially since the proposed drive way would go right in a blind spot at the entrance of the neighborhood.

“This is such a total blind spot that you can just hear the traffic zooming past on 315, but even though you can hear them going by you can’t see the top of a single car as they go by,” said Bledsoe. “And you know you were taught as a child if you can’t see them, they can’t see you.”

The groups biggest goal is to get the entranced moved to 315 or at least have the county commissioners put restrictions on the commercial site to protect and preserve the neighborhood and it’s residents.

“Our main goal is for them to put the access on 315 and keep it out of our subdivision. That is that main you know our main because its like I said it’s a big safety issue its going to impact our children we got elderly people that walk,” said Hall. “It’s going to put more traffic down in this neighborhood and we just don’t need it.”

The residents will take their concerns at the June 1 Board of Commissioners meeting regarding the development plan for this commercial plot. The meeting will be open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m.